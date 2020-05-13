Sacred Heart Catholic School senior Cole Hess was one of many future high school graduates who participated in a parade through Muenster on Friday, May 8. Seniors from Muenster Independent School District and Sacred Heart were invited to participate in the vehicle parade to help celebrate their final year of high school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: Salute to seniors
