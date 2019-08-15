Say cheese!

Nancy Sandoval takes a photo of 7-year-old Ethan Tyler early Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, for the first day of school at W.E. Chalmers Elementary in Gainesville. She was one of numerous parents and caregivers commemorating the day with their smartphones just before the bells rang at the school to signal the official beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year.

