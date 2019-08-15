Nancy Sandoval takes a photo of 7-year-old Ethan Tyler early Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, for the first day of school at W.E. Chalmers Elementary in Gainesville. She was one of numerous parents and caregivers commemorating the day with their smartphones just before the bells rang at the school to signal the official beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Sarah Einselen/GDR
PHOTO: Say cheese!
Funeral services for Kenneth Lee Cravens, 82, of Gainesville, are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Johnny Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on We…
Funeral services for Kenneth L. Cravens, 82, of Gainesville, are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mr. Cravens passed away August 11, 2019 in Gainesville. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
