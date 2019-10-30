PHOTO: SBISD recognizes students 21 hrs ago Sivells Bend Independent School District’s October Warriors include Hayden Burk, Alyssa Tidwell, Sydney Emmert and Sophie Emmertt, the district recently announced. Not pictured is Ani Seay. Sivells Bend Independent School District’s October Warriors include Hayden Burk, Alyssa Tidwell, Sydney Emmert and Sophie Emmertt, the district recently announced. Not pictured is Ani Seay. Tags District Hayden Burk Ornithology Warrior Sydney Emmert Alyssa Tidwell Sophie Emmertt Student Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries GRAY, Ruby Apr 9, 1926 - Oct 26, 2019 CENTER, Rena Jun 19, 1921 - Oct 30, 2019 ROBERTS, William Jul 9, 1933 - Oct 29, 2019 KIDD, John Oct 19, 1957 - Oct 25, 2019 PULTE, Artie Jul 27, 1923 - Oct 27, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLandmark Bank layoffs to come, spox saysGPD: Crash that took Gainesville man's life under investigationApartments could get $2.6M redoNTMC: 2 flu cases reported in GainesvilleRebuild in the works: City putting new transfer station on current siteKemp to run for 235th district judgeClosed to through traffic: Pct. 3 commissioner aims to rebuild 7 miles of roadsCommunity news in briefEagles shut out Trenton in ‘ugly’ winMan gets 10 years in state prison Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
