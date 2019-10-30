SBISD recognizes students

Sivells Bend Independent School District’s October Warriors include Hayden Burk, Alyssa Tidwell, Sydney Emmert and Sophie Emmertt, the district recently announced. Not pictured is Ani Seay.

Sivells Bend Independent School District’s October Warriors include Hayden Burk, Alyssa Tidwell, Sydney Emmert and Sophie Emmertt, the district recently announced. Not pictured is Ani Seay.

Tags

Recommended for you