Scrap piles high

The demand for steel is rising and Jennifer Brewster with Gainesville-based Fulton Supply & Recycling Inc. said her company is paying a premium for it. According to iScrap App, the national average for steel was $115 per ton as of Monday, Dec. 28.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield | Gainesville Daily Register

