Selling cookies to give cookies

Zoey Cook of Girl Scout Troop 4602 in Gainesville donated 170 boxes of cookies — just over 14 cases, or 104 pounds — to Volunteers In Service To Others on Monday, March 8, for VISTO’s Backpack Buddy program. The 9-year-old Callisburg student has been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten and each year has set a goal to donate to a nonprofit organization or the military. This is her second year to earn the “Cookie Diva” title, selling 1,550 boxes.

