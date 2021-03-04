Librarian Kelli Bond and students kick off Dr. Seuss Week at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, 2100 N. Grand Ave. The students are reading a different Dr. Seuss book each day of the week and aligning reading activities to that book.
PHOTO: Seuss celebrated
A graveside service for Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Holt, 80, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Callisburg Cemetery. Ms. Holt passed away February 19, 2021 in Gainesville. Betty was born September 5, 1940 in Gainesville to Mansel D. and Ethel Mae (Cole) H…
