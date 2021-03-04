Seuss celebrated

Librarian Kelli Bond and students kick off Dr. Seuss Week at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School, 2100 N. Grand Ave. The students are reading a different Dr. Seuss book each day of the week and aligning reading activities to that book.

 Courtesy photo

