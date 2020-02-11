A bundled up Matt Turner with Haltom City-based Southwest Signage Inc. replaces fluorescent light bulbs with LEDs in a Conoco sign Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Runnin’ Red Food Store on California Street in Gainesville. Tuesday’s high temperature was forecast to be 43, according to the National Weather Service. Today, Wednesday, Feb. 12, the high is predicted to be 47 with a 100% chance of rain.
A funeral service for Ricky Nelson, 70, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Kremling officiating. Mr. Nelson passed away February 8, 2020 in Gainesville. Ricky was born January 10, 1950 in Lamesa, …
