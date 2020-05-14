Sno time like the present

A family gets excited for an icy treat earlier this week at SnoBall, 517 E. California St. The business not only has its usual walkup ordering option but a drive-thru now, as well.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

A family gets excited for an icy treat earlier this week at SnoBall, 517 E. California St. The business not only has its usual walkup ordering option but a drive-thru now, as well.

Tags

Recommended for you