Standing against trafficking

About 25 protesters stood on the sidewalk in the 100 block of California Street on Thursday evening, July 30, to raise awareness about child sex trafficking. Leah Hess, who organized the protest, said it was planned to coincide with World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which the United Nations declared to be July 30. The protest was followed by a candlelight vigil at the Gainesville Farmers Market for trafficking victims.

 Sarah Einselen/Gainesville Daily Register

