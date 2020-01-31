Stars in Sivells Bend

Sivells Bend Independent School District recently named its “Warriors,” or top students for January. They are, from left: front, Mercy Najera and Kinzee Weger; back, Marleigh Weger, Sean Jackson, Kylie Stockwell and Jacob Hewitt.

