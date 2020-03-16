A small plane lands during the inaugural Lonestar STOL Competition and Fly-in on Saturday, March 14, at the Gainesville Municipal Airport. At least 300 spectators had been through the gates by 2 p.m., organizers said, eager to watch pilots compete to have the shortest takeoffs and landings. Competition was somewhat delayed due to rain.
PHOTO: STOL happens despite rain
