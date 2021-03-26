Student actors headed to region

The Gainesville High School One Act Play “Argonautika” advanced from bi-district competition to the region contest set for April 14. The troupe earned second place in performance and several individual awards were earned at the bi-district level. From left, Melody Rutherford was named outstanding technician; Desmond Pouncil was named an all-star cast member; and Tramera Bynum, Eduardo Diaz and Alex Stockwell were honorable mention all-star cast members. Morgan Sims, far right, is the theater director.

 Courtesy photo

