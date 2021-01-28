PHOTO: Sworn in

Steve Starnes takes his oath of office to serve as the new county judge Monday, Jan. 25, from former Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley inside the Commissioners' Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.

