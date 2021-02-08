Muralist Katie Brinkley paints stars Saturday, Feb. 6, onto a flag mural commissioned by businessman Johnny Leftwich on the side of his building at 105 E. California St. Leftwich said he and his wife Mary Lou had been wanting to have a mural put up there for a few years, but decided on the design and the artist in 2020. “You see the big white area at the bottom, there will be 'In God We Trust,'" Leftwich said of the mural, which he expects will be complete sometime this month, weather permitting.
PHOTO: Taking shape
