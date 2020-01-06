The neighs have it

Gordon Spaeth rides her horse Elvis in the senior horsemanship division of the 2020 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show equine show Saturday, Jan. 4. The annual livestock series continues Wednesday with the cattle show at 10 a.m.

Gordon Spaeth rides her horse Elvis in the senior horsemanship division of the 2020 Cooke County Junior Livestock Show equine show Saturday, Jan. 4. The annual livestock series continues Wednesday with the cattle show at 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you