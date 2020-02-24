Tiptoeing through the tulips

Tulips are in bloom at Texas-Tulips, 10656 Farm-to-Market Road 2931 in Pilot Point. The u-pick farm opened Feb.19 and will remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until early April, according to the farm’s Facebook page. Admission is $5 per person and tulips are $2.50 each.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

Tulips are in bloom at Texas-Tulips, 10656 Farm-to-Market Road 2931 in Pilot Point. The u-pick farm opened Feb. 19 and will remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until early April, according to the farm’s Facebook page. Admission is $5 per person and tulips are $2.50 each.

Tags

Recommended for you