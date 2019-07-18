An employee of Cooke County Precinct 3 removes trees on the north side of the Cooke County Library in downtown Gainesville on Thursday, July 18. The tree removal on the north side of the building is to make way for six new parking spots. An additional 10 spots will be added to the south side of the library, according to county officials. In March, members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court approved a $24,295 bid from Gainesville-based Huchton Construction Inc. to add the additional parking.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.