Ruben Magallanes, right, speaks with Chris Biffle about the work they and two others with Ability Innovation, a Gainesville construction firm, are carrying out at 310 E. California St. Biffle said his crew is renovating the first floor of the downtown building into retail space and hopes to have the work finished within about two months. Property records show the building is owned by Spencer Flint and Dan “Sparky” Flint III.
