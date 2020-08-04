Twofold protest

About 30 people had gathered at the Cooke County Courthouse just before 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, for a protest around the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on courthouse grounds, 101 S. Dixon St. Organizer Victoria Sicking said the protest had two purposes — one, to advocate for keeping the monument where it currently stands, and two, to show support for law enforcement. “We feel like we haven’t really had the opportunity to have our voices heard on the monument and why we feel it should remain where it’s at,” Sicking said. She added those assembled did not support racism.

 Sarah Einselen/Gainesville Daily Register

