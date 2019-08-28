Preston Duke, a tower hand with Dallas-based RTeleTex LLC, works on upgrading AT&T cell tower equipment mounted at the top of Turner Apartments, 501 E. California St., on Wednesday, Aug. 28. RTeleTex CEO Devon Rosson said the upgrades will add AT&T’s FirstNet capability as well as the infrastructure for future 5G coverage in the area. FirstNet is a network dedicated to first responder communications, according to AT&T press releases. Rosson said local FirstNet coverage should be up and running as soon as they finish, which he estimated would be Friday, Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.