Preston Duke, a tower hand with Dallas-based RTeleTex LLC, works on upgrading AT&T cell tower equipment mounted at the top of Turner Apartments, 501 E. California St., on Wednesday, Aug. 28. RTeleTex CEO Devon Rosson said the upgrades will add AT&T’s FirstNet capability as well as the infrastructure for future 5G coverage in the area. FirstNet is a network dedicated to first responder communications, according to AT&T press releases. Rosson said local FirstNet coverage should be up and running as soon as they finish, which he estimated would be Friday, Aug. 30.