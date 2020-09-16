Valley View High School students recently chose the following candidates for the school’s homecoming court: from left, Zach Isbell, Jade Studamire, Jayton Polley, Raegan Jackson, Dillon Hodge, Harley Dawson, Dailee Elvington and Jaxon James. Valley View’s homecoming football game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18.
PHOTO: VVHS homecoming court named
