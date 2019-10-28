VVHS homecoming royalty

Eduardo Rico, left, and Taylor York were crowned Valley View High School’s 2019 homecoming king and queen at the high school football game Friday, Oct. 25.

 Photo courtesy of Amanda McLaughlin

Eduardo Rico, left, and Taylor York were crowned Valley View High School’s 2019 homecoming king and queen at the high school football game Friday, Oct. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you