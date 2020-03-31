The Red River and part of northeast Cooke County on the far bank is seen from a high point in the Addington’s Bend section of Love Valley Wildlife Management Area just east of Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Sunday, March 29. The wildlife area and Oklahoma’s state parks remain open for hikes while the state reckons with the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. See the full story elsewhere on our website.
PHOTO: Walk in the park
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
On Friday, March 27, 2020 Charles (Chuck) Edward Richter III, 65, of Gainesville passed from this life after a lengthy illness. No formal visitation or services are planned. Chuck was born on March 7, 1955 in Camden, New Jersey to Charles Edward Richter, Jr and Florence Mary (DuPell) Richter…
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: Chickasaw businesses including WinStar to stay closed through April 15
- BREAKING: Governor closes schools until May 4
- First presumptive case of COVID-19 reported in Cooke County
- FULL REPORT: 2 Cooke Co. health care workers test positive for COVID-19
- Shutdown at Denton's Peterbilt, other PACCAR plants to begin today, March 24
- Employee of health care facility reports positive case of COVID-19
- More limits instituted: County judge orders shutdown of personal care businesses
- Coronavirus spurs changes at Cooke Co.
- City council extends emergency declaration
- Triage tent set up: NTMC to have drive-thru coronavirus testing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.