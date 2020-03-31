Walk in the park

The Red River and part of northeast Cooke County on the far bank is seen from a high point in the Addington’s Bend section of Love Valley Wildlife Management Area just east of Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Sunday, March 29.

 Matthew McGhee for the Gainesville Daily Register

The Red River and part of northeast Cooke County on the far bank is seen from a high point in the Addington’s Bend section of Love Valley Wildlife Management Area just east of Thackerville, Oklahoma, on Sunday, March 29. The wildlife area and Oklahoma’s state parks remain open for hikes while the state reckons with the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. See the full story elsewhere on our website.

Oklahoma state parks still open, but not lodges, restaurants; officials delay charging admission fees

