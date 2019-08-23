Cars drive through what police estimated to be about 6 inches of water on Weaver Street at Bird Street on Friday afternoon, Aug. 23. About 1.4 inches of rain had fallen Friday as of 4 p.m., according to data maintained by the National Weather Service.
Sarah Einselen/GDR
PHOTO: Weaving through water
