At the Stanford House’s annual Celebrity Sweetheart luncheon, Lawrence Haverkamp, left, of River Valley Health and Rehab, garnered second place; first place winner was Cooke County Precinct 3 Commissioner John Klement, center; and third place went to Mark Middleton, right, of Angels Care Home Health. Ten men volunteered to dress up for the Feb. 14 senior center fundraiser, which brought in just over $2,100 according to Executive Director Kathi Kirby Husereau. Students in North Central Texas College’s cosmetology program did the men’s makeup.