Fourth-grader Jaylenie Bibiano of Gainesville recently won first place in the Junior Youth of the Year competition hosted by area Boys and Girls Clubs. She competed against four other Boys and Girls Clubs members from Sherman and Denison at the Jan. 30 event at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sherman, where she was interviewed about essays she had submitted for the competition. “Jeylenie was selected to compete because of her hard work, great attitude and willingness to help others while participating in our After School program,” said Morgan Eiler, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.