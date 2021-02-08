Fourth-grader Jaylenie Bibiano of Gainesville recently won first place in the Junior Youth of the Year competition hosted by area Boys and Girls Clubs. She competed against four other Boys and Girls Clubs members from Sherman and Denison at the Jan. 30 event at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sherman, where she was interviewed about essays she had submitted for the competition. “Jeylenie was selected to compete because of her hard work, great attitude and willingness to help others while participating in our After School program,” said Morgan Eiler, director of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
PHOTO: Youth recognized
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald Ray Hawkins, 80, of Gainesville, passed away February 6, 2021 in Gainesville. Mr. Hawkins was born March 20, 1940 in Wichita Falls to Anson Galloway and Eura Dollie (Parker) Hawkins. He was raised in the Acme and Quanah areas and graduated from Texas Tech University. Don was then empl…
Most Popular
Articles
- Gainesville native and NFL wideout David Moore gives back to his community
- 2 killed, 1 critically injured in weekend crash; GoFundMe set up to cover expenses
- Man faces 3 charges in connection with deadly weekend crash
- PHOTO: Aviso bueno
- BREAKING: County launches COVID-19 vaccine signups
- Springer files 11 gun-related bills
- Sheriff: County’s ‘most wanted’ captured
- VACCINES IN TEXAS: Waiting for their shot: Texans left to hurry up and wait for COVID-19 vaccines
- Muenster Lady Hornets polish off undefeated district slate with home win over Era
- HD-68 runoff date set
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.