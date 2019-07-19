Frank Buck Zoo senior animal care staffer Sarah Seabaugh, left, and Director Susan Kleven work with a giraffe keeper from the Fort Worth Zoo to feed milk to a male giraffe born at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at the zoo in Gainesville. The giraffe’s mother, named Ginger, could not nurse the baby giraffe, so zoo staff had to bottle-feed the calf instead. The zoo is holding off on naming the giraffe, Kleven said in an email Thursday, July 18.