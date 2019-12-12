Gainesville Fire-Rescue Driver/Engineer Jeremy Mullen hands over a giant stuffed unicorn to Dawn “Dee” Wallis as Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County employee Nanci Puente looks on Thursday, Dec. 12. Wallis’s children were recipients of the Cooke County Littlest Angels program at the nonprofit facility.
This year, 898 children were served through the Littlest Angels program, according to Misty Dill, an employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County CEO Josh Chapman, center, helps load Christmas presents from the Littlest Angels program into a vehicle alongside Jose Gonzalez in front of the nonprofit agency’s facility. Silvia Garcia also assisted.
