Three W.E. Chalmers Elementary School fourth-grade students advanced to compete in the Gainesville Independent School District bee Wednesday, Jan. 13, after winning their classroom bees and getting top honors in their school bee Dec. 15. From left, LaCreasha Stille stands with third place winner Jason Colwell, first-place winner Maivry Montgomery and second-place winner Keller Crutsinger. Maivry will also compete in the Cooke County Spelling Bee on Feb. 10.
Chalmers Elementary second-graders who won their classroom bees and placed in their school bee also advanced to the district bee. From left, Stewart stands with first-place winner Taliah Finney, second-place winner Berklee Little and third-place winner Raylan Evans.
Third-graders at Chalmers Elementary also advanced to the district bee Jan. 13 after winning class bees and placing in their school bee. From left, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart stands with third-place winner Karley Larraga, second-place winner Jaxon Howell and first-place winner Kelsy Malavar.
Winners during the annual W.E. Chalmers Elementary School campus spelling bee advanced to the Gainesville Independent School District bee Wednesday, Jan. 13.
During the campus bee Dec. 15, the top student from each class bee competed in the grade-level bee. The top three from each grade level advanced to compete at the district bee.
