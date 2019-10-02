7-year-old Ella Hubbs shoots water from a fire hose with the help of Gainesville Fire-Rescue firefighter William Boyd during the National Night Out open house Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center at 201 Santa Fe St.
Patrick Hayslip/GDR
Gainesville residents Walker Rose, 2, and Robin Rose sit in a Gainesville police car.
Patrick Hayslip/GDR
6-year-old Ardon Krebs aims a fire hose.
Patrick Hayslip/GDR
PHOTOS: Didn’t light it, trying to fight it
The National Night Out open house was Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center at 201 Santa Fe St. The open house co-hosted by GF-R and the Gainesville Police Department offered public tours of the facility and first responder equipment.
