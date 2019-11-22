Gainesville eighth grader Presea Reed pours water into a capsule as her father Billy Brisco watches, above. The pair in Taylor Michalka’s science class were among dozens of parent-child pairings who attended classes Friday at Gainesville Junior High School during the school’s first bring-your-parent-to-school day Nov. 22.
Seventh grader Alyssa Johnson shows her mother, Sylvia Preston, a potato creature she had named Rat. “We were learning about genetics” in Jacob Zamora’s class, Preston explained, adding it had been a few years since she’d had a refresher on the subject. Attending classes with her daughter has been “a lot of fun,” she said, and she’s looking forward to going back next year with her younger daughter, who is set to enter Gainesville Junior High School next fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.