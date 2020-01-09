Lindsay 4-H member Isaac Reiter, above, navigates his lamb around the show ring Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds during the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show. The lamb and goat show was one of four to take place Thursday.
Valley View FFA member Wylie Collins holds one of his rabbits as he approaches the check-in table for the market rabbit division of the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show rabbit show Thursday, Jan. 9. The livestock series continues today, Friday, Jan. 10, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., with the swine show at 9 a.m. and the ag mechanics show at 1 p.m.
