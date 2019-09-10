The Gainzar family helped prepare W.E. Chalmers Elementary School’s parade float for the Gainesville High School homecoming parade set for Wednesday, Sept. 11. The Scooby Doo-themed float is adopting “It’s No Mystery — GHS is No. 1” as its slogan, Suzane Gainzar said. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. today and will travel along California Street in downtown Gainesville. A homecoming pep rally will be immediately after on the east side of the Cooke County Courthouse.
