Parade prep 1

Miguel Gainzar, a fourth grade student at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School in Gainesville, helps his father Luis Gainzar paint a cardboard box that is to become part of the school’s parade float for the Gainesville High School homecoming parade Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Gainzar family helped prepare W.E. Chalmers Elementary School’s parade float for the Gainesville High School homecoming parade set for Wednesday, Sept. 11. The Scooby Doo-themed float is adopting “It’s No Mystery — GHS is No. 1” as its slogan, Suzane Gainzar said. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. today and will travel along California Street in downtown Gainesville. A homecoming pep rally will be immediately after on the east side of the Cooke County Courthouse.

Parade prep 2

Suzane Gainzar, who teaches fourth grade Spanish language arts at Chalmers Elementary, outlines the letters in “The Chalmers Machine” on the sign for the school’s parade float. The Scooby Doo-themed float is adopting “It’s No Mystery — GHS is No. 1” as its slogan, she said.

Tags