Butterfinger, left, and Twizzler are the Noah’s Ark Pets of the Week! The 4-month-old males were rescued from the streets along with their two other siblings, who have already been adopted. When they aren’t playing, eating their afternoon treats or loving on you, they settle in for a little kitten nap together. To meet Twizzler and Butterfinger or one of their many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.