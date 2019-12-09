Butterfinger, left, and Twizzler are the Noah’s Ark Pets of the Week! The 4-month-old males were rescued from the streets along with their two other siblings, who have already been adopted. When they aren’t playing, eating their afternoon treats or loving on you, they settle in for a little kitten nap together. To meet Twizzler and Butterfinger or one of their many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Memorial service for Phillip David Dale Mack, 66, of Gainesville, are set for 2:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service. Phillip was born on July 27, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to Obie Lee Mack and Ruby…
Alice Juanita Gaston, 88, of Callisburg, Texas, passed away on December 7, 2019, at her home. A service is planned for Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Callisburg Church of Christ, with burial at the Callisburg Cemetery. A time of visitation with family and friends will be h…
Graveside services for Lanny Secrest, 60, of Whitesboro, are scheduled for 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jason Hobbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home…
