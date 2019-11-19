An aerial image shows Gainesville High School’s new baseball field being built. The work is part of a $2.5 million project to upgrade the school’s tennis, baseball and softball facilities but has been delayed by rain, Joe Warren told the Gainesville Independent School District board Monday night, Nov. 18. Warren, GISD director of maintenance and operations, added he was confident the field would still be ready for the beginning of the baseball season in January 2020.
Raul Valenzuela with Hellas Construction pulls on a water hose Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the site while Reyes Trujillo drives the bulldozer.
