Critterman, as Dave Kleven goes by, entertains and teaches animal facts during the Frank Buck Zoo’s “Zoo Boo” event Saturday, Oct. 26, above. He portrayed historic Gainesville animal collector Frank Buck, the zoo’s namesake, and held a snake puppet because it was too cold to bring a live specimen out.
Sarah Seabaugh, right, and Samantha Callies, center, two of Frank Buck Zoo’s animal care staffers, portray pirates during Zoo Boo on Saturday. The zoo sold 1,479 tickets for the event, according to Director Susan Kleven.
