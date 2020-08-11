Planning for a visit: Nursing facilities seeking state, federal guidance

Families anxious to see their loved ones will have to wait a bit longer as area nursing homes don’t have a set date as to when in-person visitation will be allowed again.
Tracie Hutchings, activity director with Gainesville Health & Rehabilitation Center, said Tuesday, Aug. 11, that the long-term care facility at 1900 O’Neal St. is awaiting additional guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services before allowing the visitation approved by state officials last week.
“It wouldn’t really be that much different than what is happening now,” Hutchings said.
She said that all visits would still not allow any physical touch. Clear dividers would be between the family member and the facility’s resident, she said.
Hutchins described the news last week from the state as disheartening because “it really didn’t change anything.”
“It’s hard seeing these people not have their loved ones,” she said.
Senior living facilities statewide haven’t allowed in-person visits since Gov. Greg Abbott shut down visitation in mid-March — when the coronavirus became more widespread in Texas.
Since then, the 112-bed facility has been allowing its residents to visit with friends and family members through a glass door while chatting on a phone, according to Hutchings. Video calls are also a means of communication right now, she said.
Gainesville Health & Rehabilitation Center officials want to have families come in and visit, according to Hutchings, but they also want to ensure the safety of their staff and residents.
The facility has 45 residents and about 50 staff members.
“Fortunately we haven’t had any patients test positive and we want to keep it that way,” Hutchings said.
The facility has had only one employee test positive for the coronavirus and that was in March, she said.
Renaissance Care Center spokeswoman Megan Anderle said Tuesday that the senior living facility at 1400 Blackhill Drive is still working on its plan to bring back visitation, as well.
“We’re hoping sooner rather than later,” Anderle said. “The families are anxious but we want to make sure we do it right.”
Before the visits can begin, she said all 40-50 staff members and 46 residents would have to be retested for the coronavirus.
In May, Gov. Greg Abbott directed local health institutions to test 100% of residents and staff in nursing homes statewide.
There have been no positive cases of the coronavirus among residents or staff at the 91-bed facility since the pandemic, according to Anderle.
“That’s why we want to be extra careful with visitation,” she said.
Right now, window visits and video calls are ways to keep in touch, according to Anderle.
Cathy Lloyd, administrative assistant with the Cooke County Judge’s Office, said Tuesday afternoon that there are not any senior living facility addresses on her list of active coronavirus cases. The list, she said, was current as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
