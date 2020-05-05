All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
April 2
3 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2300 block of Airport Drive.
April 8
5:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 800 block of East Pecan Street.
April 10
7:56 a.m. — Tanner D. Crawford, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue on charges of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and public intoxication.
2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle report in the 3700 block of East U.S. 82.
April 11
4:47 p.m. — Police responded to an information report in the 2700 block of Harris Street.
Noon — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of North Weaver Street.
10:16 p.m. — Joe P. Crisp, 45, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram, public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport.
April 12
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of True Love Street.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 400 block of North Taylor Street.
April 13
7:54 p.m. — Mayra Fragoza, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of South Morris Street on a charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.