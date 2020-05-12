All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
April 2
3 p.m. — Police took an illegal dumping report in the 1400 block of Southland Drive.
April 14
9:21 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of North I-35.
2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of Norris Street.
April 15
8:20 a.m. — Police responded to a call for an agency assist in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
1:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 700 block of Smith Street.
April 16
1:44 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1000 block of Tyler Street.
5 p.m. — Police took a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
April 17
8:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:39 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
3:57 p.m. — David S. Timms, 54, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram and evading arrest in the 1400 block of O'Neal Street.
4:15 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of Lawrence Street.
8:50 p.m. — Connor S. Hosay, 21, was arrested in the 400 block of West Broadway Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
April 18
7:45 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 100 block of South Culberson Street.
8:15 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
April 19
Midnight — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 500 North Chestnut Street.
12:19 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 700 block of South Weaver.
12:53 a.m. — Police responded to a follow-up call in the 700 South Weaver Street.
4:16 p.m. — Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 1000 block of North Howeth Street.
11:47 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
April 20
Midnight — Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 1100 block of Whaley Drive.
11:44 p.m. — Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of East California Street.
