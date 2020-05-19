logo ARREST LOG.jpg

All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.

March 25

8 a.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive.

April 20

11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of Black Hills Drive.

April 21

1 p.m. — Police took an illegal dumping report in the 1400 block of Southland Drive.

2:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.

April 22

9:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of East U.S. 82.

4:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of counterfeit in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.

8 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of West Broadway.

April 23

10:04 a.m. — Derrain M. Anderson, 40, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.

April 24

9:20 a.m. — Police responded to a weapon offense in the 1200 block of North I-35.

8:23 p.m. — Augustine Ramos, 48, was arrested in the 1000 block of West California Street on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.

April 25

9:22 p.m. — Police responded to a minor accident in the 600 block of South Taylor Street.

April 26

1 a.m. — Police responded to a security check call in the 800 block of Gladney Street.

2:15 a.m. — A 13-year-old boy was charged with criminal mischief in the 1300 block of North Dixon Street.

4:55 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a building report in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.

4:44 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Ritchey Street.

7 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1000 block of North Howeth Street.

9 p.m. — Police took an information report in the 700 block of South Weaver Street.

11 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.

April 27

3:57 p.m. — Fenandez M. Downey, 25, was arrested in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram charges.

April 28

2:21 a.m. — Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of North Commerce Street.

