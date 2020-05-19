All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
March 25
8 a.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive.
April 20
11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of Black Hills Drive.
April 21
1 p.m. — Police took an illegal dumping report in the 1400 block of Southland Drive.
2:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.
April 22
9:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of East U.S. 82.
4:59 p.m. — Police responded to a report of counterfeit in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.
8 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of West Broadway.
April 23
10:04 a.m. — Derrain M. Anderson, 40, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.
April 24
9:20 a.m. — Police responded to a weapon offense in the 1200 block of North I-35.
8:23 p.m. — Augustine Ramos, 48, was arrested in the 1000 block of West California Street on charges of disorderly conduct, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
April 25
9:22 p.m. — Police responded to a minor accident in the 600 block of South Taylor Street.
April 26
1 a.m. — Police responded to a security check call in the 800 block of Gladney Street.
2:15 a.m. — A 13-year-old boy was charged with criminal mischief in the 1300 block of North Dixon Street.
4:55 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a building report in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.
4:44 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Ritchey Street.
7 p.m. — Police took a theft report in the 1000 block of North Howeth Street.
9 p.m. — Police took an information report in the 700 block of South Weaver Street.
11 p.m. — Police took a criminal mischief report in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street.
April 27
3:57 p.m. — Fenandez M. Downey, 25, was arrested in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue on possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram charges.
April 28
2:21 a.m. — Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of North Commerce Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.