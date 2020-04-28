All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
March 27
3 p.m. — Police took a report of providing alcohol to a minor in the 500 block of North I-35.
March 29
4 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 200 block of Andrews Street.
March 30
9:15 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
March 31
1:11 p.m. — Brooke L. Sherrer, 39, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on charges of failure to identify and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
April 1
1 a.m. — Police responded to a theft, after the fact, in the 500 block of North Commerce Street.
10:46 a.m. — Jeffery S. Kinsey, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant and on a failure to identify charge. Kayla S. Spindle, 26, was arrested on hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon and failure to identify charges. Both were arrested in the 2000 block of north I-35.
5:45 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1400 block of East California Street.
8:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of threats made in the 300 block of Willow Way.
9:18 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
April 2
8:38 a.m. — Raichelle M. Thomas-Reed was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a theft of property charge.
April 3
8:05 a.m. — James E. Kelly, 28, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue on a driving while intoxicated charge.
6:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft of property charge in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:05 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit or debit card abuse in the 1000 block of Maple.
9:45 p.m. — David M. Shepherd, 46, was arrested in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue on a public intoxication charge.
April 4
10 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of Pecan Street.
5:59 a.m. — Jose G. Nino, 26, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 3000 block of East U.S. 82.
2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
8:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Luther Lane.
April 5
2 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 400 block of South Culberson Street.
2:43 p.m. — A 16-year-old male was arrested in the 600 block of South Taylor Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams.
April 6
12:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 700 block of Belcher Street.
April 7
9 p.m. — Victor J. Garcia, 25, was arrested in the 500 block of North Culberson Street on charges of evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
