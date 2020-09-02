All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
May 1
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
July 24
10:28 a.m. — Milthon Z. Paniagua, 24, was arrested in the 1300 block of North Dixon Street on a charge of public intoxication.
5:08 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of Burris Street.
July 25
5:45 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 2000 block of North I-35.
7 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 400 block of South Culberson Street.
July 26
6:46 a.m. — Jesus Saucedo Gomez, 29, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 900 block of Gladney Street.
9:57 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of Ritchey Street.
July 27
10:38 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
2:14 p.m. — Devante D. Hudson, 22, was arrested in the 2000 block of North I-35 on a misdemeanor warrant.
6:39 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North I-35.
July 31
5:43 p.m. — Austin E. Gill, 22, was arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than 400 grams and possession of marijuana more than five pounds less than 50 pounds.
Aug. 1
8:51 p.m. — Fernando D. Monreal, 22, was arrested in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
9:22 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East U.S. 82.
4:48 p.m. — Jasmine Solis, 24, was arrested in the 2100 block of North I-35 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams.
Aug. 4
8:18 a.m. — Bobby L. McBath, 57, was arrested in the 1100 block of Mill Street on a felony warrant.
Aug. 5
9:14 a.m. — Robert D. Ortiz, 40, was arrested in the 3800 block of East U.S. 82 on a charge of public intoxication.
Aug. 9
5 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of South Culberson Street.
Aug. 10
5:45 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in the 4300 block of East U.S. 82.
8:24 a.m. — Garrett M. Leavitt, 34, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
10:28 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1600 block of Diamond Circle.
Aug. 11
12:40 a.m. — Holly J. Roberson, 56, was arrested on a public intoxication charge with three prior convictions in the 1100 block of North Clements Street.
8:11 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 3000 block of South I-35.
2:15 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of Lawrence Street.
4:18 p.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 3700 block of North I-35.
6:34 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
Aug. 12
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 500 block of North Denison Street.
2:03 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Lawrence Street.
