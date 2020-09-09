All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
Aug. 13
4:21 p.m.— Booker A. Washington, 55, was arrested in the 4900 block of North I-35 on a felony warrant.
7:48 p.m. — Police responded to a security check in the 2100 block of North I-35.
Aug. 14
1 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of North Grand.
5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Grand.
5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1000 block of West California Street.
8:46 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2000 block of North I-35.
11:30 p.m. — Enrique Charles, 70, was arrested in the 500 block of South I-35 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Aug. 15
12:21 a.m. — Holly J. Roberson, 56, was arrested in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue on a public intoxication charge.
7:28 a.m. — George S. Ball, 43, was arrested in the 700 block of North Taylor Street on a felony warrant.
1:47 p.m. — Charles K. Hacker, 48, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a theft of property charge.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 900 block of Ritchey Street.
6:05 p.m. — Martin Garcia, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of South Taylor Street on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Jesus R. Moreno Tienda, 53, was also arrested. He faces a public intoxication charge.
Aug. 16
9:34 a.m. — Julie M. Jordan, 21, was arrested on a possession of marijuana charge in the 2800 block of West U.S. 82.
