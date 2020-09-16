All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
July 8
1:51 p.m. — Police responded to the 400 block of North Taylor Street for a theft report, after the fact.
Aug. 6
Midnight — Police responded to a fraud report in the 2100 block of Shipley Drive.
Aug. 14
5 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report in the 1300 block of Corporate Drive.
Aug. 17
8:22 a.m. — Brenda L. Gordon, 52, was arrested in the 200 block of South Dixon Street on one felony and two misdemeanor warrants.
11 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
4:26 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
7 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 300 block of Harvey Street.
7:03 p.m. — Douglas A. Cox, 35, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a theft of property charge and a misdemeanor warrant.
Aug. 18
12:07 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic stop in the 2200 block of I-35.
1 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of Arkansas Drive.
11:45 a.m. — Michael W. Franklin, 27, was arrested in the 700 block of Ritchey Street on a public intoxication charge.
10:04 p.m. — Police responded to an animal attack in the 700 block of Lawrence Street.
Aug. 20
7:25 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 2000 block of North I-35.
12:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
Aug. 21
10:46 a.m. — Police responded to a report of counterfeit in the 2100 block of North I-35.
12:47 p.m. — Julia A. Estrada, 30, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Howeth Street on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams.
Aug. 22
12:41 a.m. — James R. Prator, 48, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than four grams less than 200 grams.
4:07 a.m. — Jimmie L. Hawkins, 23, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram an unlawful carrying of a weapon. Jasson A. Moreno Romero, 24, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram. Rogelio Navar-Solis, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram. All three were arrested in the 4900 block of North I-35.
8:15 a.m. — David J. Gleghorn, 35, was arrested on a felony and misdemeanor warrant in the 1900 block of Hospital Blvd.
10:05 p.m. — Morgan Y. Medina, 38, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of West Star Street.
Aug. 23
4:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a crash in the 2200 block of South I-35.
1:09 p.m. — Bryan E. Fuentes, 17, was arrested in the 1500 block of Cedar Street on a failure to identify charge.
4:05 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1500 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:15 p.m. — Adam N. Laberge, 25, was arrested on an evading charge and felony warrant. Samantha G. Palmer, 22, was arrested on a charge of tampering/fabricating evidence. Both were arrested in the 1000 block of West California Street.
