All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
July 8
Noon — Police responded to a theft of firearm report in the 600 block of Hall Street.
July 27
1 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1300 block of Corporate Drive.
July 29
12:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report of credit/debit card abuse in the 500 block of East California Street.
6:52 p.m. — Jeffery S. Kinsey, 27, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 200 block of Santa Fe Street.
8:26 p.m. — Rashawn S. Thomas, 24, was arrested in the 2000 block of North I-35 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams and a possession of marijuana less than two ounce charge.
July 30
11:40 a.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 2000 block of North I-35.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1700 block of North Weaver Street.
8:11 p.m. — Enighela R. Mackey, 19, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of West U.S. 82.
8:32 p.m. — Lea D. Bob, 26 was arrested on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 more than one gram less than four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eddie Busby, 28, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The two were in the 2200 block of North I-35.
11:54 p.m. — Paulo S. Garcia, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of Buck Street on public intoxication and failure to identify fugitive charges.
Aug. 1
9:59 p.m. — Edward D. Sexauer, 60, was arrested on a public intoxication charge in the 800 block of East U.S. 82.
Aug. 2
7:20 a.m. — Vicki D. Apollos, 39, was arrested on three misdemeanor warrants in the 900 block of S. Dixon Street.
10 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 800 block of North Commerce Street.
Aug. 3
2:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of North Weaver Street.
11:35 p.m. — Arbany N. Young, 34, was arrested in the 1800 block of South I-35 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Aug. 4
3:04 a.m. — Melissa L. Rohrer, 30, was arrested in the 2600 block of East U.S. 82 on three misdemeanor warrants.
5:46 p.m. — Robert L. Luster, 53, was arrested in the 2200 block of South I-35 on charges of driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 less than one gram, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and three felony warrants.
Aug. 5
1:26 a.m. — Demetria D. Evans, 27, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1300 block of North I-35.
