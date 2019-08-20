All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Aug. 1
Noon — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
Aug. 5
7:30 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of West California Street.
Aug. 6
5 p.m. — Police responded to a follow-up theft report in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
5:20 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
6 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 3300 block of East U.S. 82.
9:20 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1700 block of East Garnett Street.
10:45 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 900 block of North Morris Street.
Aug. 7
12:05 a.m. — James T. Cedillo, 37, and Charles G. Saar, 35, were arrested in the 5000 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
10:29 a.m. — Danny R. Mcanally, 51, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Clements Street on four misdemeanor warrants.
5:52 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Schopmeyer Street.
7:50 p.m. — Deelacey N. Decker, 29, was arrested in the 900 block of North Hancock Street on seven misdemeanor warrants.
Aug. 8
8:10 a.m. — Ricole D. Brooks, 49, was arrested in the 300 block of South Dixon Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
9:10 a.m. - Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1300 block of Belmont Street.
9:23 a.m. — Thomas I. Cano, 31, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1700 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:36 p.m. — Dillon D. Gray, 26, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft of property in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
8:07 p.m. — Jose S. Zetina Guzman, 48, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1400 block of Jean Street.
Aug. 9
Midnight — Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle report in the 2000 block of North I-35.
Aug. 10
3:19 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 900 block of North Dixon Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
Aug. 11
3 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of Rice Avenue.
7:10 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 2000 block of North I-35.
9:15 p.m. — Brandy N. Gibson, 29, and Justin A. Mayo, 23, were arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on theft of property charges.
9:31 p.m. — Shaun M. Bell, 24, was arrested in the 1700 block of West California Street on a possession of dangerous drug charge.
Aug. 12
2:33 p.m. — Cynthia Gomez, 25, was arrested in the 200 block of South Dixon Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
8:23 p.m. — Mary C. Patrick, 55, was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
Aug. 13
10:35 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of I-35.
8:19 p.m. — Marquis N. Lewis, 36, was arrested in the 1100 block of South Clements Street on a charge of public intoxication and two warrants.
8:49 p.m. — Jose Ramos, 36, was arrested on a charges of possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Grace W. Ndungu, 22, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and a failure to identify charge.
9:52 p.m. — Martin Garcia, 37, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 600 block of North Schopmeyer Street.
Aug. 14
2:11 a.m. — Brandon M. Stockwell, 35, was arrested in the 800 block of East U.S. 82 on charges of reckless driving and fleeing a police officer.
