All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Aug. 9
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 2800 block of South I-35.
Aug. 14
8:59 a.m. — Dalaura P. Choiniere, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
10:26 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 1800 block of Throckmorton Street.
3 p.m. — Police took a report of fraud in the 1400 block of East Broadway Street.
Aug. 15
1:16 a.m. — Matthew C. Bilbrey, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of South Dixon Street on charges of defective parking lamps/displaying expired license plates/registration, no motorcycle endorsement on back of DR and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
3:02 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
Aug. 16
5:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of Andrews Street.
5:36 p.m. — Tyler G. Foster, 23, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on charges of possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than one gram less than four grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 more than four grams less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
7 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 900 block of West U.S. 82.
Aug. 17
Midnight — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 500 block of North Dixon Street.
9:24 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1800 block of Lawrence Street.
8:46 p.m. — David Rodriguez, 19, was arrested in the 2300 block of South I-35 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Aug. 18
5:33 a.m. — Andy J. Broadway, 38, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 1900 block of Hospital Boulevard.
2:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
11:12 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Aug. 19
8:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Elmwood Street.
Aug. 20
8:03 a.m. — Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Bella Vista Drive.
3 p.m. — Joseph A. Hutchins, 33, was arrested in the 900 block of Lawrence Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram.
Aug. 21
12:51 a.m. — Police responded to a suspicious person report in the 1300 block of Belmont Street.
8:26 a.m. — Cody T. Lashley, 22, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass in the 1300 block of North Dixon Street.
2:04 p.m. — Police responded to a hit and run report in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
Aug. 22
6:45 a.m. — William B. Norris, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of Murphy Street on a criminal trespass charge.
6:21 p.m. — Michael J. Herrera, 20, was arrested in the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant.
Aug. 23
12:28 a.m. — Christopher M. Bowen, 34, was arrested in the 900 block of Lindsay Street on two misdemeanor warrants.
