All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Dec. 16
8 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Boulevard.
8:24 p.m. — Alfredo R. Rincon, 17, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 600 block of Moss Street.
Dec. 17
11 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the in the 1700 block of Rice Avenue.
Dec. 18
9:32 a.m. — Thomas E. Harwell, 30, was arrested in the 200 block of South Dixon Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
6:09 p.m. — Ashley M. Amaro was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 900 block of North Taylor Street. No age was provided.
9:45 p.m. — Elijah C. Duran, 24, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1700 block of Independence Avenue.
Dec. 19
7 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1400 block of Belcher Street.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 1500 block of Elizabeth Street.
10:45 p.m. Angel E. Lara, 23, was arrested in the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue on a no driver’s license charge.
Dec. 20
11:50 a.m. — Lylybeth Gutierrez, 22, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1400 block of West California Street.
7:29 p.m. — Jynna D. Ware, 19, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Interstate 35 on a misdemeanor warrant.
9:24 p.m. — Derrain M. Anderson, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of Ritchey Street on a misdemeanor warrant.
Dec. 21
12:44 a.m. — Micah W. Mckamie, 38, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in the 500 block of Medal of Honor Boulevard.
2 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 4300 block of North I-35.
6:50 p.m. — Hector E. Medina, 25, was arrested in the 1400 block of North I-35 on a misdemeanor warrant.
Dec. 22
12:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 1900 block of West California Street.
1:26 p.m. — Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 1000 block of North Clements Street.
Dec. 23
1:26 a.m. —Avery N. Wilson, 21, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 400 block of North Clements Street.
2 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault in the 900 block of North Grand Avenue.
Howeth Street.
Williams, 46, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a follow-up in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.
