All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Nov. 4
Midnight — Police responded to an information report in the 1800 block of East U.S. 82.
Dec. 7
Noon – Police responded to a theft report after the fact in the 1800 block of Arkansas Drive.
Dec. 8
Noon – Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1000 block of East California Street.
Dec. 9
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 500 block of Moran Street.
Dec. 10
8:16 a.m. — Chaz S. Woodruff, 37, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1800 block of North Weaver Street.
9:13 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1900 block of North I-35.
12:26 p.m. — Lowell C. Hunt, 31, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants in the 3200 block of East U.S. 82.
5:50 p.m. — Police responded to a theft in progress in the 900 block of East U.S. 82.
Dec. 11
1:38 a.m. — Police responded to a traffic call in the 900 block of Lindsay Street.
Dec. 12
12:29 a.m. — Angela Alsup, 45, was arrested in the 1900 block of North I-35 on charges of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and failure to identify fugitive intent to give false info. She was also arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants. One charge — duty on striking highway fixture— was filed at large.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
10:30 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle report in the 700 block of South Morris.
Dec. 13
Midnight — Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of North Hancock Street.
11:47 a.m. — Police responded to a fraud report in the 400 block of North Commerce Street.
2:26 p.m. — Holly M. Tatum, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of South Dixon Street on a felony warrant.
5:25 p.m. — Sebastian Prince, 43, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more in the 4300 block of North I-35.
10:07 p.m. — Chase A. Zaal, 32, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than one gram in the 2000 block Cypress Drive.
Dec. 14
7 a.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 500 block of Throckmorton Street.
7:40 a.m. — Michael P. McCoy, 18, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication in the 300 block of North I-35.
8:42 a.m. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the 900 block of McCrary Street on a misdemeanor warrant and a resisting arrest charge.
11:15 a.m. — Brandi L. Arnold, 43, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.
8:31 p.m. — Police responded to a follow-up in the 1000 block of Ritchey Street.
Dec. 15
4:19 a.m. — Police respond to a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Aspen Road.
8 a.m. — Jose G. Rodriguez-Rincon, 31, was arrested in the 500 block of North Morris Street on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
4:20 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary report, after the fact, in the 2000 block of North I-35.
7:44 p.m. — Douglas C. Williams, 46, was arrested on a felony warrant in the 1700 block of East U.S. 82.
10 p.m. — Police responded to a follow-up in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.
