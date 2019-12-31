All reports are provided by the Gainesville Police Department. Charges are preliminary.
Dec. 23
Midnight — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 1700 block of Independence Avenue.
Midnight — Police responded to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report in the 2100 block of North I-35.
Dec. 24
2:41 a.m. — James S. Sandlin, 59, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1200 block of North Howeth Street.
Dec. 27
Midnight —Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 500 block of North Denison Street.
6:10 a.m. — Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of North Denton Street.
9:33 a.m. — Chris A. Ventrca, 40, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 1700 block of North I-35.
10:43 a.m. — Police responded to a theft report, after the fact, in the 600 block of North Grand Avenue.
5 p.m. — Police responded to a criminal mischief report in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.
8:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a major accident in the 1300 block of North I-35.
Dec. 28
9:41 a.m. —Terrance L. Burch, 18, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana less than ounces in the 1400 block of Old Sivells Bend Road.
10:02 p.m. — Erik R. Banos Gomez, 18, was arrested on a possession of marijuana less than two ounces charge in the 1800 block of South Weaver Street.
Dec. 29
6:22 a.m. — Police responded to a theft in progress call in the 1700 block of East U.S. Highway 82.
Dec. 30
12:36 a.m. — Kenny M. Williams, 20, was arrested in the 2000 block of South I-35 on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than one gram and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
